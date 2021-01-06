French Helicopter Will Conduct Reconnaissance Of La Soufriere

The SRC team currently in SVG will conduct a reconnaissance of the La Soufriere Volcano on board the French Helicopter on Wednesday 6th January 2021.

This is made possible through an arrangement between the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines and the Government of France, through the Embassy of France to the Eastern Caribbean States, to Barbados and the OECS in Saint Lucia.

The Regional Security System (RSS) Aircraft will also do a surveillance of the La Soufriere Volcano on Wednesday 6th January 2021.

Aerial reconnaissance of La Soufriere was done on Tuesday, however thick cloud cover was blocking the view of the new dome.

Growth of the new dome at La Soufriere is accelerating. This was stated on Saturday by Professor Richard Robertson head of the UWI Research Unit team currently in St Vincent.

Speaking on state radio Saturday 2nd January, Robertson said the new dome is expanding further west of the 1979 dome, and is growing in size.

Robertson said the volcano can go from effusive to explosive in a very short time, and we are very uncertain how long that time is”.

The alert level remains at Orange. No evacuation order or notice has been issued.