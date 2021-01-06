News

Bequia Music Festival Postponed From Scheduled Date

January 6, 2021 add comment

Press  Release

The Bequia Tourism Association and our Bequia Musicfest Committee announce that the annual Bequia Music Festival will be postponed from our scheduled January 2021 dates to a tentative date of March 11th to 14th, 2021.

The “HOMEMADE EDITION” of the Festival will not be possible during our regular time frame due to the surge in COVID-19 cases and the subsequent official ban on amplified music in St. Vincent the Grenadines.

The safety and well being of our patrons and musicians is of paramount importance to us. We urge you to remain vigilant and stay safe. Further information will be made available as it develops.

