News

Barrouallie, Calliaqua, And Canouan Fisheries Centres For Lease

January 6, 2021 add comment

LEASING OF FISHERIES CENTRES: BARROUALLIE, CALLIAQUA AND CANOUAN

The Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry, Fisheries, Rural Transformation, Industry and Labour (MAFFRTIL) is offering the following fisheries centres for lease: Barrouallie, Calliaqua, and Canouan.

Entities wishing to express an interest are asked to submit an application along with a business proposal.

Deadline for submission is January 27th, 2021.

ST VINCENT AND THE GRENADINES FLEET EXPANSION FISHERIES TRAINING PROGRAMME

The Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry, Fisheries, Rural Transformation, Industry and Labour (MAFFRTIL) is seeking persons wishing to obtain training in “Safety at Sea” and “Longline Fishing” to register by calling 1-784-433-0027.

An applicant range between the age of eighteen (18) to fifty (50) years old and be a competent swimmer.

Deadline for expression of interest is January 14th, 2021.

Recommended For You

Bequia Music Festival Postponed From Scheduled Date

Road Repairs Completed Behind Georgetown Police Station

Wearing Of Mask On Minibuses Strongly Recommended

NEMO Meetings: Fancy, Owia, Sandy Bay And Georgetown

About the Author: News Admin

NEWS784 was founded in November 2015. We welcome press releases, photos, breaking news tips and story ideas. Contact: news784svg@gmail.com WhatsApp: 496 2450

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.