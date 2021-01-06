Barrouallie, Calliaqua, And Canouan Fisheries Centres For Lease

LEASING OF FISHERIES CENTRES: BARROUALLIE, CALLIAQUA AND CANOUAN

The Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry, Fisheries, Rural Transformation, Industry and Labour (MAFFRTIL) is offering the following fisheries centres for lease: Barrouallie, Calliaqua, and Canouan.

Entities wishing to express an interest are asked to submit an application along with a business proposal.

Deadline for submission is January 27th, 2021.

ST VINCENT AND THE GRENADINES FLEET EXPANSION FISHERIES TRAINING PROGRAMME

The Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry, Fisheries, Rural Transformation, Industry and Labour (MAFFRTIL) is seeking persons wishing to obtain training in “Safety at Sea” and “Longline Fishing” to register by calling 1-784-433-0027.

An applicant range between the age of eighteen (18) to fifty (50) years old and be a competent swimmer.

Deadline for expression of interest is January 14th, 2021.