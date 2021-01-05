News

Wearing Of Mask On Minibuses Strongly Recommended

January 5, 2021 add comment

(Press Release) – The Vincentian Transportation Association (VINTAS) on behalf of its membership, wishes to advise the public that the wearing of the mask on public transportation is not only strongly recommended but is rather warranted to reduce further community spread.

All operators of public transportation are also advised to adhere to relevant protocols issued by the authorities including but not limited to the constant wearing of masks and frequent sanitization.

We hereby thank the public for adhering to all guidelines as we work together with all stakeholders to keep our nation safe.

