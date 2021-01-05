UPDATE: New Dome At La Soufriere Volcano Getting Bigger

LA SOUFRIERE BULLETIN # 8, JANUARY 5, 2021 8:00 PM

The team from The Seismic Research Centre, University of the West Indies, St. Augustine Campus (UWI-SRC) led by Vincentian Geologist Prof. Richard Robertson installed a monitoring station at Wallibou today. They made a trip to the crater rim, to take still photos and videos which will allow them to estimate the volume of material extruded and growth of the new dome. Based on observations today, the dome is slowly getting bigger.

The SRC Team will also conduct a reconnaissance of the La Soufriere Volcano on board the French Helicopter on Wednesday 6th January 2020 through an arrangement between the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines and the Government of France, through the Embassy of France to the Eastern Caribbean States, to Barbados and the OECS in Saint Lucia.

The Regional Security System (RSS) Aircraft will also do surveillance of the La Soufriere Volcano on Wednesday 6th January 2021.

Aerial reconnaissance of La Soufriere was done today, however thick cloud cover was blocking the view of the new dome.

The alert level remains at Orange. The Volcano continues to exude magma on the surface and steam can still be observed from the Belmont Observatory. Persons living in areas close to the volcano should expect strong sulphur smells for several days to weeks, depending on changes in wind direction.

The National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO) held three (3) community meetings today with residents of Fancy, Owia, Point and Calliaqua to provide an update on the present situation at the La Soufriere Volcano, conduct a review of the Community Volcano Emergency Plans, in addition, residents of Calliaqua were also briefed on their roles as it relates to receiving persons who will be evacuated if it becomes necessary.

There will also be a meeting with residents of Sandy Bay and surrounding communities on Thursday 7th January 2021 at 3:00 p.m. at the Sandy Bay Government School to update residents on the present situation at the La Soufriere Volcano and to review the Community Volcano Emergency Plan.

On Saturday 9th January 2021, NEMO will meet with residents of Georgetown and surrounding areas at the Georgetown Secondary School at 3:00 p.m. to update residents on the present situation at the La Soufriere Volcano and to review the Community Volcano Emergency Plan.

The National Emergency Management Organisation is reminding the public that no evacuation order or notice has been issued.

NEMO continues to appeal to the public to desist from visiting the La Soufriere

Volcano until the scientists advise that it is safe to do so.

NEMO will continue to provide regular updates on all activities taking place at La Soufriere.