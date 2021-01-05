Two Health Care Workers In St Vincent Test Positive For COVID

Two health care workers in St Vincent have tested positive for COVID-19. This information was made public by the CMO, Dr Simone Keizar – Beache, on Tuesday.

Beache said the workers did not contract COVID within their respective work environment.

“It is a major challenge to keep our health care workers safe; however, the goal of the Ministry is to do its utmost best since the health of the entire population depends on their work”.

Beache said the two workers are stable, meaning they are not ill to the point of being admitted.

” We tested one of the health worker contacts, and we can report that all tested negative, the other we are still testing contacts, and also persons whom they would have come into contact with”.

On Tuesday the Chief Medical Officer Dr Simone Keizer-Beache says, 21,373 persons have been tested for COVID-19 – Coronavirus on the island.