Crime

St Vincent Records 33 Murders For 2020

January 5, 2021 add comment

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of Osborne Yearwood, 43-year-old Labourer of Calder on 31.12.2020.

According to investigations, the police was alerted to the discovery of the unresponsive body of Yearwood at Bonhomme about 5:10 p.m. on 31.12.2020.

On inspection of the body, the police observed several gunshot wounds. The body was later pronounced dead by the District Medical Officer.

Yearwood’s death marked the 33rd homicide recorded in St. Vincent and the Grenadines for the year 2020.

A post mortem examination will be conducted on the body of the deceased to ascertain the primary cause of death.

Anyone with information that can assist with the investigation is asked to contact the Divisional Commander of the South Central Division at telephone number 784-458-4200, the Assistant Commissioner in-charge crimes at 784-456-1339 or; any police officer that they are comfortable with. Your information would be treated confidentially.

