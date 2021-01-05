South African Arriving In Barbados From SVG Test Positive

As Barbados continue to grapple with growing cases of COVID-19, authorities on Monday said there are two possible clusters under investigation.

One surrounds a South African national who came from St Vincent. The South African tested positive, and contact tracing is continuing.

This is not the first time a foreign national would have left SVG and tested positive while in another country.

In December 2020, a 37yro female traveller who arrived in Grenada from St. Vincent with a negative PCR test result tested positive on Day 4.

Barbados have recorded to date a total of 643 COVID-19 cases and a total of 7 deaths.