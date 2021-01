The Roads, Buildings and General Services Authority (BRAGSA) has completed asphalt road repairs behind the Georgetown police station.

The project saw the resurfacing of 651 feet of road, along with the construction of a 35 feet Slipper drain and a 24 feet Swale drain.

In addition, BRAGSA constructed a 100 feet long Box drain. The project was carried out a cost of $182, 000.

It was done over a nine weeks period.