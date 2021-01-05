Mandarin Oriental Canouan Deemed A Bubble Resort

Mandarin Oriental, Canouan , located in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, announced it has achieved “Bubble Resort” status, as granted by the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment.

This updated status allows guests arriving by commercial air to have limited access to the resort’s facilities and leisure attractions while following social distancing protocols and enhanced hygiene safety measures during the required quarantine period.

The resort’s grounds are effortlessly expansive and airy, it says, making it well-suited for those who must quarantine upon arrival to the remote island. Those visiting the resort must follow all testing and social distancing guidelines.

In addition to the pre-arrival protocol, guests travelling via commercial air are required to take one rapid antigen test upon arrival and a second RT-PCR test administered between Day Two and Day Three of arrival.

Guests who test negative on the rapid test and are awaiting results from the RT-PCR will have complete access to Lagoon Café for breakfast, lunch and dinner. In addition, they are provided designated access to private beaches, tennis courts and the island’s Jim Fazio-designed golf course, separate from other guests.

Those flying private to the island must follow similar guidelines but will receive both antigen and RT-PCR tests immediately upon arrival.