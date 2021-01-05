Man Charged After Allegedly Beating Woman With Gun

On 31st December 2020 Police arrested and charged Shawpiel Moore, a 26-year-old Labourer of Ottley Hall with the offences of Criminal Assault and Assault Bodily Harm.

According to investigations, Moore allegedly assaulted a 25-year-old Unemployed of the same address by pointing a gun at her and beating her about the body with his hands, feet and a gun.

He was further charged for allegedly beating a 23-year-old unemployed of Ottley Hall about her body with his hands and feet.

The incidents occurred on 23.11.2020 and 27.12.2020 at Rose Place and Ottley Hall respectively.

Moore appeared before the Kingstown Magistrate’s Court on 04.01.2021 and plead not guilty to the charges. He was granted bail and the matter was adjourned to 15.02.2020 for trial.