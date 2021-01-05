Caribbean

Magnitude 4.2 Earthquake Recorded Off Grenada

January 5, 2021 add comment

UWI, SRC – Automatic Earthquake Location

DATE AND TIME:
2021-01-05 10:36 pm (Local Time)
2021-01-06 02:36 (UTC)

MAGNITUDE:
4.2

LOCATION:
Latitude: 11.84N
Longitude: 61.80W
Depth: 10 km

NEARBY CITIES:
23 km SSW of St. George’s, Grenada
135 km NNW of Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago
138 km NW of Scarborough, Trinidad and Tobago

If you felt this earthquake, please tell us (http://uwiseismic.com/EarthquakeFeedback.aspx)

DISCLAIMER: this event has NOT been reviewed by an analyst. It was automatically located by a seismological computational system, therefore, it is a PRELIMINARY result and this may vary when new additional data are processed.

