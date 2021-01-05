Magnitude 4.2 Earthquake Recorded Off Grenada

UWI, SRC – Automatic Earthquake Location

DATE AND TIME:

2021-01-05 10:36 pm (Local Time)

2021-01-06 02:36 (UTC)

MAGNITUDE:

4.2

LOCATION:

Latitude: 11.84N

Longitude: 61.80W

Depth: 10 km

NEARBY CITIES:

23 km SSW of St. George’s, Grenada

135 km NNW of Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago

138 km NW of Scarborough, Trinidad and Tobago

If you felt this earthquake, please tell us (http://uwiseismic.com/EarthquakeFeedback.aspx)

DISCLAIMER: this event has NOT been reviewed by an analyst. It was automatically located by a seismological computational system, therefore, it is a PRELIMINARY result and this may vary when new additional data are processed.