5 New COVID Cases With No Travel History Recorded

January 5, 2021 add comment

St Vincent and the Grenadines on Monday confirmed nine  new COVID-19 cases of which four were imported and five recorded among nationals without a recent travel history.

A release from the National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO) said the four imported cases were recorded in non-national adult travelers who arrived from Brazil, the USA and the UK between December 20 and 27 with negative PCR tests. Subsequent testing during the  quarantine period revealed positive PCR results. These travelers remain isolated  until cleared by two negative results.

“An additional five adult nationals without a recent travel history have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to 12. One case is linked to the  December 28, 2020 cluster. The remainder continue to be investigated. Contact  tracing, linking and testing related to these new cases are ongoing,” the release from NEMO said.

“Increased testing of persons with flu-like symptoms such as sore throat, fever and  cough continues at district health centres throughout the country. All patients seen  at all health care facilities must wear facial coverings and will be screened for  COVID-19. Additionally, general COVID-19 screening of various categories of  workers will be undertaken by health care workers.

“The public is strongly urged to wear facial coverings, sanitize their hands regularly  and maintain physical distancing when possible.”

St Vincent and the Grenadines has now recorded 133  cases of COVID-19. One hundred persons have recovered and 33 remain active. All positive cases will continue to be isolated until cleared by two  negative tests.

