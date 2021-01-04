Caribbean

Schools Officially Reopen In St Lucia

January 4, 2021 add comment

Press Release:- The Department of Education, Innovation and Gender Relations wishes to inform all stakeholders of the intent to resume school operations in the physical setting on the official reopening date of Jan. 4, 2021.

It is intended that teachers and other school staff will commence on Jan. 4, while students return on Jan. 11, 2021.

Cognizant that the health and safety of students and staff is paramount, the Department has been and continues to consult with stakeholders to ensure the mode of operation provides for the safest possible environment for all.

The Department will further update the public on finalized plans for January 2021 in a subsequent communique.

