New Rules To Safeguard Prison Environment, Visits Cancelled

POLICE PRESS RELEASE
Please be advised that in keeping with the recent upsurge in Covid-19 infections, the following steps have been taken to safeguard the prison environment.
- ALL visits to inmates have been cancelled until further notice; however, persons are allowed to drop off clothing, money and other authorised articles for inmates.
- All visitors are to utilize the sanitizing facility stationed at the prison entrance before entry.
- Civilian traffic on the prison compound is limited and only persons conducting business with the prisons would be allowed on the compound.
- ALL persons entering the prison compound MUST wear a face mask (including Police Officers)
- ALL Prison Officers are to wear face masks while on duty, and are encouraged to wear them off duty also.
- No more than three persons at a time would be allowed to sit in the waiting area.
- No work parties would go outside the prison compound except those that work for the police.
- Inmates who go out to work with the police are to wear face masks.
- Inmates going to court are to wear face masks.