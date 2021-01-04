News

NEMO Meetings: Fancy, Owia, Sandy Bay And Georgetown

The National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO), will hold meetings for all residents of Fancy, Owia, Sandy Bay and  Georgetown.

The purpose of these community meeting is to update residents on the present situation at the La Soufriere Volcano and to review the Community Volcano Emergency Plan.

All are asked to make a special effort to attend.  The Following are times for each community.

Fancy Government School on Tuesday 5th January, 2021 at 1:00 p.m.

Sandy Bay Government School on Thursday 7th January, 2021 at 3:00 p.m.

Owia Government School on Tuesday 5th January, 2021 at 4:00 p.m.

 Georgetown Secondary School on Saturday 9th January, 2021 at 3:00 p.m.

 

 

 

 

