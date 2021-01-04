Jamaica Records 154 New COVID-19 Cases In One Day

(JAMAICA OBSERVER) – Jamaica has recorded 154 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry has reported.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the island to 13,203. No new COVID-19 related deaths were confirmed, but two deaths were reported under investigation.

According to the ministry, the new cases consist of 84 males and 69 females, with ages ranging from nine months to 98 years. The sex of one case was reported under investigation.

Westmoreland was the most affected parish, recording 28 of the new cases, while Kingston and St Andrew and Manchester both recorded 24 cases. The remaining cases were recorded in St Catherine (21), St James (17), Clarendon (12), Trelawny (seven), St Ann (six), St Elizabeth (six), Hanover (five), St Mary (two), Portland (one) and St Thomas (one).

The ministry said three of the new cases were imported, nine are contacts of confirmed cases, and the other 142 are under investigation.

The country also recorded 140 recoveries, pushing the total number of recoveries to 10,973.