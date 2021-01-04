Former Beauty Queen Zara Holland To Be Charged In Barbados

(BARBADOS) – A former British beauty queen (Zara Holland) is set to be charged by the Government of Barbados with breaking its COVID-19 quarantine protocols.

Zara Holland, 25, arrived on the island on December 27, 2020 and was tested for the coronavirus COVID-19. She was ordered to stay at the Sugar Bay Hotel, in Hastings, Christ Church, until the results were known.

Two days later, personnel from the COVID-19 Unit visited the hotel and discovered that Holland had left without permission.

She was intercepted at the Grantley Adams International Airport attempting to leave Barbados.

Last Saturday, Holland presented herself to Hastings/Worthing Police Station accompanied by an attorney. She was served with a summons and is expected to appear at the District ‘A’ Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

She was crowned Miss Great Britain in 2015 before being stripped of the title. (PR/SAT)