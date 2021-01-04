Equipment To Be Installed At Wallilabou Station On Tuesday

LA SOUFRIERE BULLETIN # 7, JANUARY 4, 2021 8:00 PM
- No aerial reconnaissance of La Soufriere was done today due to the heavy cloud cover.
- Alert level remains at Orange. The Volcano continues to exude magma on the surface and steam can still be observed from the Belmont Observatory. Persons living in areas close to the volcano should expect strong sulphur smells for several days to weeks, depending on changes in wind direction.
- The team from The Seismic Research Centre, University of the West Indies, St. Augustine Campus (UWI-SRC) led by Vincentian Geologist Prof. Richard Robertson spent the day preparing, assembling and testing equipment to be installed at the Wallilabou Station on Tuesday 5thJanuary 2020 in an effort to improve the Monitoring Network System.
- The Director of NEMO briefed Opposition Members of Parliament today on the current situation at La Soufriere.
- The National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO) will meet with residents of Fancy and Owia and Point on Tuesday 5thJanuary 2020. The first meeting will be held at the Fancy Government School at 1:00 p.m. Residents of Owia and Point will meet at the Owia Government School from 4:00 p.m. Residents will be updated on the present situation at the La Soufriere Volcano and conduct a review of the Community Volcano Emergency Plan.
- NEMO will also meet with residents of Calliaqua and surrounding areas to provide an update on the present situation at the La Soufriere Volcano and to put plans in place to receive persons in the event that evacuation becomes necessary.
- There will also be a meeting with residents of Sandy Bay and surrounding communities on Thursday 7thJanuary 2021 at 3:00 p.m. at the Sandy Bay Government School to update residents on the present situation at the La Soufriere Volcano and to review the Community Volcano Emergency Plan.
- On Saturday 9thJanuary 2021, NEMO will meet with residents of Georgetown and surrounding areas at the Georgetown Secondary School at 3:00 p.m. to update residents on the present situation at the La Soufriere Volcano and to review the Community Volcano Emergency Plan.
- The National Emergency Management Organisation is reminding the public that no evacuation order or notice has been issued.
- NEMO continues to appeal to the public to desist from visiting the La Soufriere Volcano until the scientists advise that it is safe to do so.
- NEMO will continue to provide regular updates on all activities taking place at La Soufriere.