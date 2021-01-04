Barbados Opposition Urges National Lockdown

The opposition in Barbados is urging a national lockdown in the face of a recent spike in COVID-19 cases.

Democratic Labour Party (DLP) president Verla DePeiza on Sunday accused the government of failing to protect citizens.

As reported by Barbados Today, she has recommended a national lockdown and closure of borders so that the authorities can get a handle on the current COVID-19 outbreak.

The DLP leader was speaking during a virtual panel discussion, COVID-19: Time to Reset.

“Right now we need to take a pause and part of that pause is to close ourselves off for the time being,’ DePeiza asserted.

On Saturday, Barbados announced 161 cases of COVID-19 at the Island’s Dodds prison.

Health officials have linked the cases to a Boxing Day bus crawl.

As a result of the new COVID-19 spike, Barbados has announced several new measures.

They include a new curfew directive until January 14, from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m.