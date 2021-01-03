We Have Nothing To Hide Says Director Of NEMO

Every information disseminated by NEMO is correct. We have nothing to Hide.

Michelle Forbes Director Of The National Emergency Management Organization.

Listen To The Official Sources

Director of NEMO Michelle Forbes says her office has been sharing all relevant information and photos of activity on the La Soufriere volcano because persons are hungry for information.

“ We just want to ensure that Vincentians listen to the correct voices like Dr Robertson and other scientists from the seismic research Unit and officials from NEMO”.

These are the authoritative voices on the subject matter at hand, Forbes stated.

Last week a number of international publications including the British newspaper Dailymail, stated that the St Vincent government had issued an evacuation order for residents in the northern corridor to move.

Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves on Saturday night told ABS that such publications were totally erroneous.

“Emphatically no – emphasis no, ‘N-O’, no order has been given for any evacuation in any part of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines,” he asserted.

“It is not true,” he told the Antigua Broadcasting Service.

We know sometimes people think they are not getting information fast enough, we may not put out updates every hour, however, rest assured once there are changes at La Soufriere, the nation would be told promptly, Forbes continued.

The North Windward District Disaster Committees will meet next week to sensitize the members of the communities and to update their community evacuation plans.

Alert level remains at Orange as the Volcano continues to exude magma on the surface and steam can still be observed from the Belmont Observatory.

Persons living in areas close to the volcano should expect strong Sulphur smells for several days to weeks, depending on changes in wind direction.