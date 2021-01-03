National

Reports Of Evacuation Order Are Inaccurate And Misleading

January 3, 2021 add comment

The National Emergency Management Organization wishes to advise all citizens and residents of St. Vincent and The Grenadines that no evacuation order has been issued to any section of the population.

Several media outlets both locally and abroad have published false information to this effect. These reports are inaccurate, and misleading.

NEMO is reminding all citizens and residents to always ensure that any information regarding the La Soufrière Volcano and the current emergency are from credible and official sources only.

The official sources of information in this regard are the NEMO and the UWI Seismic Research Center (SRC).

We continue to monitor the ongoing activity at the La Soufrière volcano with assistance from the team of experts from the UWI SRC, led by Professor Richard Robertson and would update the nation of any change in status as soon as this occurs.

Last week several international media outlets stated that an evacuation order was issued for residents of St Vincent and the Grenadines.

The misleading information was published by the (Dailymail.uk, Euro Weekly, CTV, Independent.co.uk, and Reuters India).

