No Link Between Geothermal Drilling And Eruptions At La Soufriere

(By Ernesto Cooke) – There is no correlation between Geothermal Drilling and the effusive eruptions taking place at La Soufriere volcano located on the Southern Caribbean island of St Vincent and the Grenadines.

Head of the National Emergency Management Organization Michelle Forbes says where the drilling was taking place and where magma is being emitted from is completely different.

This was also corroborated by Geologist Professor Richard Robertson Head of UWI Research Team currently here in St Vincent.

The government of St Vincent ordered the suspension of drilling on March 16th 2020, the drill was dismantled shipped to Spain.

In August, Ellsworth Dacon the project director, said the government is exploring options for the stimulation of the wells, using other technologies.

On Sunday head of the National Emergency Management Organization Michelle Forbes said citizens should be prepared for any eventuality.

At the time of this publication a reconnaissance flight was en route to La Soufriere.