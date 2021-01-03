Grenada Records First Covid-19 Related Death

Grenada has recorded its first death from the novel coronavirus. Health Minister Nicholas Steele confirmed the death to THE NEW TODAY who was questioning him about it.

According to Minister Steele, the Keith Mitchell-led government would be issuing a statement shortly on the death of the individual who is from Birchgrove in St. Andrew but was living in the United States.

Grenada currently has recorded 127 positive Covid-19 cases since the virus was first detected on the island in March.

Official Release

The Chief Medical Officer of the Ministry of Health confirms that Grenada has, regrettably, recorded its first death as a result of COVID-19.