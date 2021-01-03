Grenada Records First Covid-19 Related Death

Grenada has recorded its first death from the novel coronavirus. Health Minister Nicholas Steele confirmed the death to THE NEW TODAY who was questioning him about it.
According to Minister Steele, the Keith Mitchell-led government would be issuing a statement shortly on the death of the individual who is from Birchgrove in St. Andrew but was living in the United States.
Grenada currently has recorded 127 positive Covid-19 cases since the virus was first detected on the island in March.
Official Release
The deceased individual is a 72-year old male, who arrived in Grenada with his wife and 3-year old grandchild on December 16th. They were tested on arrival and proceeded to home quarantine.
Ministry officials extend their deepest condolences to the family of the deceased.
At 5:00 p.m. today, the Minister of Health and Chief Medical Officer will facilitate a press briefing to provide further information on this tragic occurrence.