Antigua PM ‘Deeply Troubled’ Over COVID Spike In Barbados

Antigua & Barbuda ‘s Prime Minister has expressed solidarity with Barbados as that country battles a COVID-19 spike.

Gaston Browne did so in a letter to his Barbados counterpart, Mia Mottley.

The Antigua & Barbuda Government Information Service published the letter Sunday on its official website.

Browne told Prime Minister Mia Mottley that he was deeply troubled to learn of recent events in Barbados.

He noted that the events had caused a sudden surge in COVID-19 cases.

However, Browne noted this was despite all the diligence and careful protocols that Mottley’s government implemented to prevent community spread.

On Saturday Barbados health authorities disclosed that 161 individuals at Dodds Prison had tested positive for COVID-19.

They said Barbados recorded another 33 positive cases within a 48 hour period.

“I know that your health authorities and law enforcement agencies have acted swiftly to address the problem,” Prime Minister Browne said in his letter.

He expressed confidence that, with the support of the Barbadian people, Barbados will bring the situation under control and introduce new measures to stop a recurrence.

In addition, Browne advised that while his country’s border authorities will continue rigid adherence to protocols for entry into Antigua and Barbuda, the twin Island nation will not be prohibiting travel from and to Barbados.

He assured Mottley of his Government’s readiness to be of any help it can give to the Government and people of Barbados at this difficult time.

“Barbados is not alone,” the Antigua & Barbuda Prime Minister asserted.