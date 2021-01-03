Another COVID Case With No Travel History Confirmed In SVG

St. Vincent and the Grenadines today confirmed one (1) new COVID-19 positive case. The adult national, detected during increased testing for COVID-19, has no recent travel history. Contact tracing, linking and testing related to this new case has commenced.

Retesting of the December 28, 2020 cluster and their contacts will continue, even as the wider screening of the Vincentian population for COVID-19 cases intensifies.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines has now recorded one hundred and twenty-four (124) cases of COVID-19. One hundred (100) persons have recovered and twenty-four

remain active. All positive cases will continue to be isolated until cleared by two negative tests.

Everyone is urged to use facial coverings when out in public.