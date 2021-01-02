Wearing Of Face Mask Now Mandatory At NLA

PRESS RELEASE

We wish to advise that effective Monday January 04, 2021, the wearing of a face mask is mandatory upon entering the premises of the National Lotteries Authority.

All customers must wash hands at sanitization area provided at our entrance.

Game tickets will also be available from the NLA Trailer which is stationed on our compound.

No more than SEVEN (7) customers will be allowed in our customer area or at the trailer at any given time.

Once the allowed quotas are met, customers will be kindly asked to wait outside observing the physical distancing protocol, until space becomes available.

We thank you in advance for your cooperation. Let us all work together to stop the spread of the Corona virus in St. Vincent and The Grenadines.