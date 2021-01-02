Trinidad: Three arrested for killing cutlass-wielding attacker

TRINIDAD – A domestic dispute turned deadly on New Year’s night when a 42-year-old man was tied up and beaten to death at a house in Tunapuna.

Police said Aarif Mohammed got into an argument with a female relative at their Charlieville, Chaguanas, home at around 9 pm on Friday.

During the argument, Mohammed reportedly beat the woman who left the house and went to her family home at Macoya Extension, Tunapuna.

Investigators said Mohammed went to the house with a cutlass where he tried to attack her but was confronted by three male relatives.

During the confrontation, Mohammed chopped one of the men on his hand but was eventually beaten and tied up.

Mohammed lost consciousness.

The men called the police who went to the house and took Mohammed to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mt Hope where he was declared dead on arrival.

The three men, ages 20, 24 and 49, were arrested.

Newsday.tt