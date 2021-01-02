Travellers To SVG Must Arrive With Negative COVID Test

Travellers to St. Vincent and the Grenadines MUST ARRIVE WITH a negative SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR COVID-19 test result as per the following:

High Risk Countries:

Barbados, United States of America, including the United States Virgin Islands (USVI), China, United Kingdom, Germany, Guyana, Suriname, Belize, St. Lucia, Grenada, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, Dominican Republic, Mexico, Brazil, India, Panama, Argentina, Peru, Haiti, Colombia, South Africa, Nigeria, Indonesia, Philippines, Italy, Bahamas, Canada, Turks and Caicos Islands, France (including overseas regions), Spain and Russia. Must arrive with a negative result of a COVID-19 (RT-PCR) test done no more than seventy-two (72) hours or three (3) days before arrival.

iii. May be retested for COVID-19 (RT-PCR) on arrival in SVG.

MUST Mandatory quarantine for ten (10) days in a Tourism Authority/MOHWE approved Transition/Quarantine Hotel at their cost. Must arrive with proof of the fully paid reservation.

MUST transfer to the Transition Hotel in an approved AIA taxi or approved vessel (plane or ferry) at own expense.

Must be retested between day four (4) and day (7) of quarantine.

Medium Risk Countries (the country of residence will be the last country that the traveller was present in for at least 21 days):

Taiwan, Cuba, British Virgin Islands, Antigua and Barbuda;

Must arrive with a negative result of a COVID-19 (RT-PCR) test done no more than 72 hours before arrival.

iii. May be retested on arrival in SVG.

MUST Mandatory quarantine for five (5) days in a Tourism Authority/MOHWE approved Transition/Quarantine Hotel at their cost.

Must be retested on day four (4) of quarantine.