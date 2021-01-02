National

SVG Records 1 New COVID-19 Case, Total Now 122

January 2, 2021 add comment

The National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO) has reported that no additional COVID-19 cases related to the recent cluster of local spread were detected during testing on December 31, 2020 and January 1, 2021.

A release issued on Friday  said the total number of cases in this cluster therefore remains at six.

Contact tracing, retesting and quarantining by the COVID-19 Taskforce team will continue, aimed at further containing the local spread of COVID-19 in St Vincent and the Grenadines.

One new positive case was however confirmed today, Friday January 1 in an adult non-national who arrived in SVG on December 20, 2020 with a negative PCR result, and tested positive on exit screening. Contact tracing for this case has commenced.

SVG has now recorded 122 cases of COVID-19. Ninety-eight have recovered and 24 are active.

“All positive cases will continue to be isolated until cleared by two negative  tests,” the release said.

