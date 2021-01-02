Sulphur Smell From La Soufriere Could Continue For Weeks

1. The team from The Seismic Research Centre, University of the West Indies St. Augustine Campus (UWI-SRC) led by Vincentian Geologist Prof. Richard Robertson continued work to upgrade the Volcano Monitoring System today.

A Web Cam Monitoring System was installed at Rose Hall to constantly monitor the summit of the Volcano. A Data Centre was also established at the Observatory at Belmont, to analyse the data collected from the volcano.

The team also conducted an alternate site exploration today at Fancy and other areas to identify new sites where equipment will be installed.

2. Director NEMO, Michelle Forbes and Professor Richard Robertson will participate in the WE FM Issue at Hand Radio Programme on Sunday 3rd January, 2021 at 10:30 a.am. Professor Robertson will participate via telephone.

3. The North Leeward District Disaster Committees met last Wednesday December 30, 2020 to sensitize members of the communities and to review the Volcano Emergency Plans developed in 2019, in preparation for the Trade Winds Exercise. During this meeting the members of the committees revisited the rendezvous point and the vulnerable person’s data base.

4. The North Windward District Disaster Committees will meet next week to sensitize the members of the communities and to update their community evacuation plans.

5. The Director of NEMO will brief the Opposition Members of Parliament on Monday 4th December at 10:30 a.m.

6. Prof. Richard Robertson and Ms. Michelle Forbes will appear on VC3 programme Round Table Talk on Wednesday 6th January, 2020.

7. No aerial reconnaissance was done today as a result of the high wind advisory currently in effect for St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

8. Alert level remains at Orange. The Volcano continues to exude magma on the surface and steam can still be observed from the Belmont Observatory. Persons living in areas close to the volcano should expect strong sulphur smells for several days to weeks, depending on changes in wind direction.

9. The National Emergency Management Organisation is reminding the public that no evacuation order or notice has been issued.

10. NEMO is also appealing to the public to desist from visiting the La Soufriere Volcano until the scientists advise that it is safe to do so.

11. NEMO will continue to provide regular updates on all activities taking place at La Soufriere.