All Schools Across St Vincent Closed For One More Week

The Ministry of Education and National Reconciliation on the expert advice provided by the Ministry of Health and the Environment and out of an abundance of caution.

wishes to inform all parents, guardians, teachers, students and other stakeholders that school will remain closed for an additional week beyond the scheduled re-opening date of January 04. 2021.

Ministry of Education will make every effort to ensure that students are not adversely affected by the extended period of school closure.

Let us continue to work harmoniously to rise above the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic. The health and safety of our people is of paramount importance. Let us strive collectively to adhere to existing protocols.

