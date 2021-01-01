Rosebank Residents Report Strong Sulphur Smell

(By Ernesto Cooke) – The strong smell of sulphur is being reported by residents in the northwestern community of Rosebank on Friday night.

Rosebank and several other communities are located in the direct path of the La Soufriere volcano.

A number of residents in Rosebank reported to News784 that the smell of sulphur has been in the atmosphere since last week, however, it became extremely strong on Friday night.

UWI officials noted that La Soufriere is currently going through a stage of effusive eruptions.

No prediction can be made at this time if La Soufriere will move from the effusive stage to an explosive one.

One woman told News784;

“ the strong scent of the sulphur is becoming Unbearable making you feel nauseated, it’s burning my eyes and makes the throat feel funny”.

She said the wearing of the mask makes no difference.

Rosebank is among communities that will have to be evacuated if an eruption takes place.

La Soufriere violently erupted in 1718, 1812,1902, 1971, and 1979.

The Saint Vincent eruption of 6 May 1902, just hours before the eruption of Mount Pelée on Martinique, killed 1,680 people.

The last recorded eruption was in April 1979; thanks to advance warning there were no casualties.

There is currently no evacuation order in place for any communities on the island.