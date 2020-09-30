UPDATE: Thunderstorm Activity On Thursday And Friday Across SVG

Hazy conditions across our islands should be thinning-out early Thursday, allowing unstable conditions due to a trough system coupling with a tropical wave across the island chain.

Showers and thunderstorm activity could become heavy, with squally conditions possible across St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) Thursday afternoon…Significant rainfall accumulations are very likely…Take precautions; in areas prone to flash-flooding and land-slides, or near rivers and streams.

Showers and thunderstorm activity could continue into Friday, but moderate/thick haze due to Saharan dust concentrations can be expected by evening. A few showers and isolated thunderstorms inter-mixed with hazy conditions can be expected during Saturday.

At short notice, the St Vincent and the Grenadines Meteorological Service may issue a Flash-Flood watch/warning.

Moderate to fresh (‘~25 – 40 km/h’) easterly breeze across our islands could turn east south-easterly early Thursday, with occasional strong gusts/squally (40 – 50 km/h) conditions across SVG Thursday afternoon into the night. Gradual reduction in speeds is expected during Friday with varying directions by night-fall.

Moderate sea-conditions are across SVG, near 1.5 m on western coasts and up to 2.2 m on eastern coasts. Swell heights are rising, possibly nearing 1.8 m on western coasts and 2.5 m on eastern coasts by Thursday evening…Small-craft operators and sea-bathers should exercise caution for above normal east north-easterly sea-swells and gusty winds…gradually decreasing Friday to range 1.2 m to 2.0 m by evening.