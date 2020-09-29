Two arrested and charged with the offence theft

On 25.09.2020, Police arrested and charged Julius Gloster, 35 years old Labourer of Barrouallie with the offence of theft.

According to investigations, the Accused man allegedly stole fifty two (52) Marijuana plants value $20,000.00 from a 43 year old farmer of Walliabou. The incident occurred at Walliabou on 06.09.2020.

The Accused man appeared before the Kingstown Magistrate’s Court to answer to the charge and pleaded not guilty. Bail was granted in the sum of $6000. 00 with one (1) surety and he was ordered to report to the Barrouallie Police Station every Monday and Wednesday between 8:00am and 6:00pm. The matter was adjourned to 01.10. 2020 and transferred to the Barrouallie Magistrate’s Court.

Police have arrested and charged Shem Williams, a 25 year old Labourer of Diamond with damage to property and theft.

According to investigations carried out, Williams allegedly without lawful excuse damaged the left front glass of motor vehicle HU98, the property of a 49 year old chauffeur of Largo Height. He was further charged with the theft of $1450.00 in cash from the said chauffeur. The incidents occurred at Arnos Vale on 26.09.2020.

Williams appeared before the Kingstown Magistrate’s Court and pleaded guilty to the charges. He was ordered to pay compensation in the sum of $200.00 by 15.10.2020 in relation to the damage to property; in default he will spend 2 months in prison. He was further ordered to pay $139.00 forthwith or one (1) month imprisonment and issued with a restitution order in the sum of $1311.