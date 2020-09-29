Jeshua Bardoo Is New Country Coordinator For CYPAN SVG

The Commonwealth Youth Peace Ambassadors Network in SVG (CYPAN SVG) is pleased to announce the appointment of our new Country Coordinator, a newly recruited peacebuilder, Mr. Jeshua Bardoo. Jeshua Bardoo takes up the mantle from Ms. Moureeze Franklyn, who is the outgoing Country Coordinator of CYPAN SVG.

The Commonwealth Youth Peace Ambassadors Network brings together young people from across the Commonwealth to upscale and optimise grassroots, national, regional and Pan-Commonwealth efforts to promote peace, respect & understanding and preventing violent extremism.

The network was established with the support of the Commonwealth Secretariat and grew out of a partnership with the Institute for Strategic Dialogue, funded by the Foreign and Commonwealth Office. The SVG Chapter of the Network was established in 2017 and has hosted a variety of activities designed to encourage participants to explore alternative concepts of peace.

The activities ranged from island wide “Yoga and mindfulness” workshops with the World Peace Initiative to the “Think!” Family Planning workshop in collaboration with the World Contraception Ambassadors as well as a Sargassum seaweed beach clean-up and distribution.

CYPAN SVG is recruiting new members and are encouraging all young persons between the ages of 18-29 to join our amazing network in SVG. If you are interested in joining CYPAN SVG email us at cypan.svg@gmail.com.