Child catches mom stabbing 5-year-old to death

(NY DAILY NEWS) – Chicago– An 8-year-old girl witnessed the brutal murder of her younger sister and tried to intervene by pulling the killer — the children’s own mother — by her hair in a desperate attempt to stop the attack, prosecutors told a judge in Chicago on Monday.
The suspect, Simone Austin, had told her older daughter to leave the bedroom, but the girl spied through a doorknob hole and caught the woman repeatedly stabbing her 5-year-old sister with a knife that was hidden under a pillow, prosecutors said at the woman’s bail hearing, according to The Chicago Tribune.
The surviving child briefly tried to stop the killing before running from the home and shouting that her mother had just murdered her sister, the Tribune reported. Austin, 27, reportedly followed the girl outside while carrying her younger daughter’s naked and blood-covered body in a disturbing scene recounted in court.
The victim, Serenity Arrington, was pronounced dead at hospital shortly after the attack Saturday morning in the city’s East Garfield Park neighborhood.
Judge Mary Marubio denied a request by Austin’s court-appointed attorney to give her a “reasonable bond,” citing the brutality of the attack and the trauma the family is going through, according to the Tribune.
Prosecutors said Austin and the children had recently moved to her father’s apartment. Her motive remains unknown.